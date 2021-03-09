Affordability and provision of essential items is government’s top priority: PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said it was foremost priority of the government to ensure provision of flour, sugar and other essential items at fair and affordable prices.

The PM chaired a meeting regarding the prices of essential items where he received a detailed briefing about the production and consumption of wheat.

The participants of the meeting were also informed about the strategy to cope up with the wheat demand and on ways to keep control on the prices of wheat and flour.

Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar briefed the prime minister about the production and prices of sugar. According to the prime minister’s instructions, different suggestions were considered to bring down the prices of edible oil, and petroleum and gas products.

The chief secretaries briefed about the arrangements regarding the supply of flour to the people at lower prices at Ramzan bazaars.

Prime minister instructed that the prices of basic food items should not be increased. And learning from the past, advanced measures should be ensured to tackle the wheat demand.

He also directed the government’s economic team to look for strategies giving relief to the people on edible oil, petroleum products and other items. Relief should be given to the people by reducing burden of taxes to the possible extent, he added.

Khan said indirect taxes mostly burdened the poor people and out of box solutions should be suggested to lessen the burden while not affecting the revenue of state.