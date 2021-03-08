Shahid Afridi confirms “talks” with Shaheen’s family regarding daughter’s engagement

Former Pakistan captain and star all-rounder Shahid Afridi took it to Twitter to acknowledge the news about his daughter’s engagement to the pacer Shaheen Afridi.

The news made rounds on social media stating that Afridi’s eldest daughter is being engaged to Shaheen Afridi. Ex-captain said in a tweet that both families are in touch and talked about engagement after Shaheen’s family approached his family.

“Shaheen’s family approached my family for my daughter. Both families are in touch, matches are made in heaven, if Allah wills this match will be made too. My prayers are with Shaheen for his continued success on and off the field.” he said in a tweet.

Shaheen's family approached my family for my daughter. Both families are in touch, matches are made in heaven, if Allah wills this match will be made too. My prayers are with Shaheen for his continued success on and off the field. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 7, 2021

“Matches are made in heaven”, Shahid Afridi

However, it must be noted, that Shahid Afridi did not make any official announcement regarding the confirmation of the engagement. Former skipper said that “matches are made in heaven, and if Allah wills, this will be made too”. He also wished Shaheen success on and off the field.

In reply to the tweet, Shaheen thanked Lala for the wishes and prayers.

Alhumdulillah. Thanks Lala for your prayers. May Allah SWT make things easier for everyone. You are the pride of entire nation. https://t.co/xfQYnb0ONZ — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) March 7, 2021