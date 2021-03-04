Difficult times, Investigation to take place: PCB CEO Wasim Khan

Pakistan Cricket Board CEO Wasim Khan and Director Commercial Babar Hamid held press conference in Karachi today at 3:30 pm. It was earlier announced that remaining matches of Pakistan Super League are to be postponed until further notice.

PSL yet again faced postponing, this time due to increasing number of positive COVID cases within the bio-secure bubble. PCB CEO Wasim Khan stated in a press conference this is a loss for Pakistan cricket and Pakistan itself.

“We are looking for other windows and hopeful to finish the tournament later this year”, Khan added. He further insisted that he understands the emotions of the nation as this is a difficult time for all of us.

Biosecure bubble is all about trust and discipline. Building trust will take sometime but we make sure this doesn’t happen again. Postponing PSL is a difficult moment for PCB and fans too but we PCB are resilient to make PSL6 possible again, said Khan.

“Our priority is the safety of players”, Director Commercial Babar Hamid stated. PCB officials said that there is no time for blame and everyone should take responsibility.

The CEO further added that an investigation will take place to understand the loopholes. The investigation will carried out after discussing with chairman PCB and the board of governance.

Khan said, “This isn’t about blaming anybody but ultimately about Pakistan Cricket. This is a loss for everyone”.