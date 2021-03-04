PM Imran Khan meets army and ISI chiefs, discuss security matters

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday held a meeting with the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt General Faiz Hameed.

In the meeting, matters related to country’s national security were discussed.

According to sources the current security situation in the region and law and order situation was discussed at the meeting. The discussion also shed light on Pakistan and India’s situation on the Line of Control.

The meeting was held at the Prime Minister house in Islamabad.

Prime Minister will address the nation today at 7:30.