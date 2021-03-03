PTI’s Faisal Vawda Resigns from MNA seat

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf’s member national assembly Faisal Vawda resigned from his seat on Wednesday. He submitted his resignation in Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Earlier, after casting his vote in National Assembly, the PTI leader claimed that Yousaf Raza Gilani will lose and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will sacrifice some other senator to elect Gilani to Senate later.

Polling for the 37 vacant senate seats has begun in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan assemblies and Parliament House Islamabad.

Polling started at 9am and will continue uninterrupted till 5pm. Member of National Assembly Shafiq Arain was the first person to cast the vote.

Prior to his resignation the Islamabad High Court (IHC) reserved its judgement in the case seeking his disqualification.

Following his resignation Vawda’s counsel claimed that the case against him in the court stands ineffective following his resignation.