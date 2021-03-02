GHA hints at staging sit-in for acceptance of their demands

Grand Health Alliance Sindh (GHA) on Tuesday announced to demonstrate sit-in from next week outside Karachi Press Club against non-acceptance of their demands by Sindh Government.

Talking to the media, representatives of Grand Health Alliance and Vice President Young Doctors Association (YDA) Dr. Waris Jakhrani said they scheduled a protest in February but called it off when the secretary health Sindh assured them to address their grievances within 10 days. However he said, today was the 20th day and nothing was done by secretary health or the department.

“In the past, we also tried repeatedly to raise our grievances with health department officials including the health secretary, but nothing has been done in this regard”, he said.