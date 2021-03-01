Campaign for Senate polls to end on March 1 midnight: ECP

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has said that the campaign for Senate election in the country will come to an end by the midnight today.

The Commission has asked all the political parties and the contesting candidates to follow the provisions of law and exercise self-restraint so that the poll is held in an orderly and peaceful manner on Wednesday.

Earlier Supreme Court gave its opinion about the presidential reference regarding secret ballots in the senate elections. Supreme Court stated that the Senate elections will be held under Article 226 of constitution (secret ballot). However, Election Commission of Pakistan is empowered to take all measures to curb corrupt practices under Article 218 (3). SC also said that secrecy is not absolute.

PTI officials term the decision of secret ballot as a victory for Pakistan.