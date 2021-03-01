Senate elections to be held through secret ballot: SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP), announced its opinion on the presidential reference on open Senate vote and said that Senate elections will be held through secret ballot.

Supreme Court stated that the Senate elections will be held under Article 226 of constitution (secret ballot). However, Election Commission of Pakistan is empowered to take all measures to curb corrupt practices under Article 218 (3). SC also said that secrecy is not absolute.

The opinion was announced by a five-member larger bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed and including Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Yahya Afridi. Out of the five members, Justice Yahya Afridi gave the contradictory decision.