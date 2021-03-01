Chaudhrys of Gujrat ‘give the could shoulder’ to Asif Zardari

The Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) led by Chaudhrys of Gujrat has refused to play in the hands of former president and Co-Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari and turned down a proposal to initiate a move to make Pervaiz Elahi the chief minister of Punjab with the backing of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Sources privy to the developments in the backdrop of political manoeuvring going on for the upcoming Senate elections and the future strategy of PDM told Daily Times that Chaudhrys of Gujrat were given a message by Asif Ali Zardari that the unopposed election of senators from Punjab, including Kamil Ali Agha of the PML-Q, only became possible after the PPP withdrew its candidate Raja Azeem, a close relative of former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf.

“The PDM and Asif Ali Zardari are of the view that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) can be given a big blow if Pervaiz Elahi agrees to become the candidate for Punjab chief minister through an in-house change,” sources said. “However, so far Chaudhrys have plainly refused to this offer made by Zardari, saying that first PDM should check its strength by bringing a vote of no-confidence against Usman Buzdar and pitch Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz as next chief minister.

It is worth mentioning here that considering the past close relations between PPP and PML-Q when Pervaiz Elahi was made deputy prime minister during party’s 2008-13 tenure in Centre, Asif Zardari is hoping that the Chaudhrys will silently help or play role in throwing out PTI from Punjab as well as the Centre.

The March 3 Senate elections wherein a match between PDM-backed Yousaf Raza Gilani and PTI candidate and Advisor to PM on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh is considered to be crucial, it holds more significance for PDM and particularly for PPP which is trying to take a leading role within the movement.