Umar Akmal eligible to play after ban reduced to 12 months

The Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) made its decision to reduce the ban on Umar Akmal to 12 months. Akmal was suspended on February 2020 under the violation of Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code.

The right-handed batsman “will now be eligible to reintegrate into competitive cricket subject to deposits of fine of PKR4,250,000 and undergoing the program of rehabilitation under the PCB Anti-Corruption Code”, said the PCB.

According to a press release by the Pakistan Cricket Board CAS has also refused the request of Umar Akmal seeking return of his two mobile phones, which are in PCB’s custody for some different investigation and held that under the PCB Anti-Corruption Code it has the power to do so.

On 27 April 2020, the Chairman Disciplinary Panel had found Umar Akmal guilty on two charges of separate breaches of Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two unrelated incidents and handed a three-year suspension with the periods of ineligibility to run concurrently.

Umar Akmal exercised his right of appeal and on 29 July 2020, the Independent Adjudicator modified the sentence and reduced the ineligibility period to 18 months.

Against this Order, PCB and Umar Akmal both approached CAS. PCB’s appeal had been filed focusing on a point of law in regard with cumulative operation of the sanctions for the two charges upheld by the Independent Adjudicator whereas Umar Akmal had sought a finding that he was not guilty for both charges.

“The PCB once again urges and remind all participants to abide by their duty and promptly report any approaches to the anti-corruption offices and help themselves as well as the anti-corruption unit effort to eliminate the anathema of fixing.”