SSGC holding first in-person Khuli Kachehri for customers

After holding nearly 30 virtual/E-Kachehri sessions, Sui Southern Gas Company is organizing the first Physical / In-person Khuli Kachehri – Rubaru session on 25th February 2021 at 10:30AM. Mr. Imran Maniar, Managing Director SSGC along with the Senior Management will address customer complaints regarding billing, low-pressure, no gas, distribution and new connection queries on the spot.

Khuli Kachehri sessions are being organized under the directives of Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit (PMDU) to provide customers a transparent platform to register their complaints and get real-time resolution on the queries.

In the previous E-Kachehri sessions, large number of customer complaints were resolved. Regional E-Kachehri sessions were also held for Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Sukkur, Larkana and Quetta.

The series of Khuli Kachehri sessions was initiated in May 2020 during COVID-19 pandemic.