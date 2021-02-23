Prime Minister Departs for a two day Visit to Sri Lanka

Prime minister Imran Khan leaves for his first official visit to Sri Lanka. PM will hold talks with the Sri Lankan leadership to further enhance bilateral cooperation in multiple divisions. The prime minister is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including members of the cabinet and senior officials.

During the visit, PM Imran will meeting President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his Sri Lankan counterpart to exchange views on key regional and international issues and the stability of the region.

“The prime minister will also lead the delegation-level talks, covering all areas of cooperation between the two countries including trade and investment, health and education, agriculture and science & technology, defence and security, and culture and tourism,” the Foreign Office said.

He is accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Advisor on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood and Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari.

During the visit, the spokesman said that the reconstitution of the Sri Lanka-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Association will be announced to further promote parliamentary exchanges between the two countries.

The Prime Minister will also participate in a joint ‘Trade and Investment Conference’ aimed at promoting trade and investment between the two countries. A number of MoUs to enhance bilateral cooperation will be signed during the visit.

Prior to his departure, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech at the Sri Lankan parliament was canceled by the local government showing concerns regarding the spread of coronavirus.