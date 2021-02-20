Minister opens Swat media housing society

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Kamran Bangash says the welfare of the journalist is one of the top priority of the Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaaf (PTI), and for this purpose, all the necessary steps are being taken. He said this at the inauguration of the media housing society at Dangram, an area of Mingora, in Swat district, on Thursday. The ceremony was also attended by Dr Amjad Ali, provincial minister for housing, Fazal Hakim, area MPA, journalists and a large number of people. The SACM said the government was aware of the problems faced by the journalists in Swat. “No can one undo the importance of the press in the modern world,” Kamran Bangash said, adding that only working journalists would be given plots for which the information department would chalk out a unanimously accepted procedure. Dr Amjad Ali, minister for housing, said that a housing society for journalists here in Swat was much needed. “Both the people and the government owe a lot to journalists for their precious sacrifices and the establishment of housing society was a gesture by the PTI government to honor their sacrifices. “The total land allotted for the housing society is 209 kanals, out of which 40 kanals have been allotted for the media colony,” Dr Amjad said.













