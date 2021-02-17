India grabs Amnesty International’s properties over money laundering charges

Indian government has seized the human rights group Amnesty International’s properties worth more than $2 million over money laundering charges.

According to the Indian media report, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached movable properties worth 170.6 million of Amnesty International Indian chapter in connection with an alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).

ED has provisionally attached movable properties worth Rs. 17.66 Crores in case of M/s Amnesty International India Pvt. Ltd. and others — ED (@dir_ed) February 16, 2021

the ED said in an official statement on Tuesday, “Directorate of Enforcement (ED) issued a Provisional Attachment Order under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) attaching bank accounts of M/s Amnesty International India Pvt. Ltd. (AIIPL).”

Justifying its action against the two groups of Amnesty International (India), the ED said, “both the entities have acquired the proceeds of crime and layered the same in the form of various movable properties. The order involves attachment of movable properties worth of Rs 17.66 crore being proceeds of crime”.

ED’s action comes after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered FIR against AIIPL, IAIT, Amnesty International India Foundation Trust (AIIFT) and Amnesty International South Asia Foundation (AISAF) under various sections of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) and the Indian Penal Code (120-B which denotes criminal conspiracy).