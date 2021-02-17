PHA to facilitate slaughter houses for business growth: Fawad

Federal Minister for Science & Technology (MoST) Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that Pakistan Halal Authority (PHA) was all set to facilitate slaughter houses for business growth.

Addressing a first slaughter house conference in the ministry, he said that the ministry has set up Pakistan Halal Authority (PHA) for the purpose to promote exports & trade in Halal articles as processed meat sector is one of the key areas.

He said PHA should work on animal vaccine and animal food as it is big business area of opportunity. PHA also needs to build public-private collaborations to explore business opportunities adding that “We should also target trade with China and GCC countries where there is big scope of meat exports”.

During the meeting, Director General Pakistan Halal Authority, Akhtar A. Bughio, informed that the worth of Halal trade in international market was, approximately, of trillion dollars. Mostly, non-Muslims countries are playing leading role in Halal trade. Pakistan, despite being a Muslim country, has a nominal share in this emerging market. The scope of the Halal sector also covers a wide range of items such as food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and food supplements, he added.