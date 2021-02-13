Vaccination drive continues

As many as 142873 child’s have been vaccinated on the 9th day of ongoing typhoid vaccination campaign in the urban areas of the district while 1375582 child’s have been vaccinated so far in the campaign. This was stated during the daily review meeting for Typhoid Vaccination Campaign chaired by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali. ADCG Khurram Pervaiz, CEO Health Dr. Mushtaq Sipra, District Health Officer Dr. Bilal Ahmed, UNICEF representative Habib Leghari and other officials of the health department were also present. The meeting was informed that on the first day one 147446 children, on the second day 163987, on the third day 166789 children, on the fourth day 159826 children, on the fifth day 149062 children, on the sixth day 153072, on 7th day 149351, on 8th day 143076 and on 9th day 142873 children were vaccinated against typhoid. The Deputy Commissioner stressed that the last remaining days of the campaign, every effort should be made to vaccinate 100% of the children as per micro plan. The UNICEF representative reviewed the implementation of the campaign.













