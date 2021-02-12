Is ‘Khuda aur Mohabbat’ the most anticipated show of 2021?

‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ is one of the most wildly anticipated dramas of the year. The show has been long awaited by viewers and fans ever since it was first announced. It generated a lot of excitement and buzz right when the first promos were aired.

Here are the reasons why audiences can’t wait to see the show hit their television screens this season.

The show deals with the topic of love, spirituality, and star crossed lovers who are meant to be together but are unable to do so because of limitations that are set by society in the name of religion. The show will have the right amount of drama, romance, and visuals that are sure to win over people’s hearts.

The show is the third season of Khuda aur Mohabbat series. The first two seasons were loved and adored for its story, acting and performances. This is why expectations are high and everyone wants to know what the makers have in store for them this time.

The show deals with the topic of love, spirituality and star crossed lovers who are meant to be together but are unable to do so because of limitations that are set by society in the name of religion

The third season will star Feroze Khan and Iqra Aziz. The two are undoubtedly the most loved and revered young actors of the country. Both of have them a massive fan following and their fans are excited to see the two of them create magic on screen. Both of them are incredible actors who become the characters they are portraying on screen. Going by the promos, their pairing will be nothing short of amazing. One of the show’s strongest highlights is the OST. The heart melting and soulful track features vocals by the stalwart Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. The Naveed Nashad composition is a beautiful love ballad. It amassed a million views with less than 24 hours of its release. So far, the OST has close to 8 million views on Geo TV’s YouTube channel.

The show is a production of 7th Sky Entertainment under the genius of Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi. Their production house has produced one blockbuster show after the other. This is enough proof that the dynamic duo has created a beautiful show. From the stunning visuals, powerful acting and superb production value, it looks like the two of them have another winner on their hands.

Khuda aur Mohabbat is based on the novel of the same name by novelist Hashim Nadeem. It has been written by Hashim Nadeem and is directed by Wajahat Hussein.

The show will air on Fridays on Geo TV.