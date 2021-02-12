SC disposes case against PM Imran

The Supreme Court, after expressing satisfaction over the federal and provincial governments’ reports, disposed of the case related to distribution of funds among legislators.

Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan submitted a letter of the finance secretary which was countersigned by the prime minister, in which he denied distributing funds among parliamentarians. The advocate generals of the provinces also categorically denied handing over money to the MPAs.

A five-member bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmad and comprising Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Qazi Faez Isa, and Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan on Thursday heard a suo motu case regarding distribution of development funds among parliamentarians by the prime minister. The government report clarified that no funds were released to the members of the assembly. The court said that we are not the enemy but the guardian of the people’s money and the constitution.

At the beginning of hearing, the Attorney General submitted a report in which it was confirmed that the federal government did not provide the funds and denied the news published in the newspaper. The Sindh government also submitted a written reply.

During the hearing Justice Qazi Faez Isa remarked It is not known whether the Prime Minister has constitutional protection over political actions. He said he had received a WhatsApp message containing some documents, which showed that 65 MNAs were given funds.

He asked whether funds can be given to certain constituencies for the construction of the road. “Is it in accordance with the law to give funds for road construction in the constituency? There are a lot of tweets against me. Isn’t [taking] action against corrupt practices the responsibility of the Election Commission?” During the hearing of the case, Justice Qazi Faiz Issa and the Attorney General exchanged harsh words. Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan said that the WhatsApp documents would be reviewed.

The chief justice remarked, “We cannot control the Prime Minister’s Office. An honorable judge (Justice Qazi Faez Isa) and the Prime Minister (Imran Khan) are parties to a case.”

Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked whether the Prime Minister was personally accountable. “The prime minister has constitutional protection. He is accountable when the matter is related to him. It is possible that the attorney general would not allow any illegal order to be issued.” When the attorney general objected to the Prime Minister’s request for an answer, Justice Umar Bandial said that the answer was sought from the secretary to the Prime Minister in the court order. “The government is run through secretaries.” Justice Qazi Faez Isa said that in the past the courts have been summoning the prime ministers. “The prime minister said that the term of five years is short. The prime minister should approach the assembly for extension of the vote.”