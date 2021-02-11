Daily Times

Your right to know Thursday, February 11, 2021

Coronavirus Updates

Hamza Ali Abbasi’s sister signs Cengiz Coskun for men’s skincare line

News Desk

Famous Pakistani dermatologist and sister of actor Hamza Ali Abbasi, Dr. Fazeela has signed Turkish actor Cengiz Coskun, who played the role of Turgut Alp in series Dirilis: Ertugrul. The dermatologist took to social-networking website and posted picture of her with Cengiz while signing the contract. She told that she will be launching her first men’s skincare line. “Announcing the pioneer launch of the 1st ever Men’s exclusive Skin Care line in Pakistan and Gulf with Cengiz Coskun as the face of the DFA brand,” she wrote.

Submit a Comment