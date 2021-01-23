Project launched to develop analytical and marketing studies in IT industry

Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), an entity of the Federal Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, has launched a project for developing comprehensive analytical and marketing studies on various segments within Pakistan’s burgeoning information technology industry. The studies would cover IT industry subsegments such as mobile software, fintech, leasing solutions, financial analytics, data warehousing, emerging technologies (AI, IoT, blockchain, machine learning), cloud technologies, information security, e-commerce, web technologies, chip design/coding, industrial automation, big data, data analytics, BPO and many others. The studies are among the first its kind on Pakistan’s IT Industry and would cover a broad spectrum of metrics such as the capability, structure, segment, and size of each IT industry subsector.













