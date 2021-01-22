DC eases conditions for new petrol pumps

The District Petrol Pump Committee, on a request from oil marketing companies, has eased NOC requirements and only five departments’ reports would be required. Earlier, a report from 14 departments was required for the purpose.

This decision was taken in a meeting of District Petrol Pump Committee, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali.

The assistant commissioner concerned would gave a report regarding verification/authentication of ownership of land, width of road, front of proposed site, availability of the proposed site, assessment/recovery of condonation fee, availability of irrigation khal, availability of pipeline, availability of PTCL line and availability of electricity poles. Likewise Highways would gave NOC of agreement site map about right of way, chief traffic officer’s recommendation about traffic issues, civil defence officer would report about checking and security of equipment and chief officer of the MC/TC autonomous body/FDA would report about building plan and TO planning of concerned would provide NOC/report about conversion of land, recovery of fee through DPDC. The District Petrol Pump Committee decided to end NOCs by Sui Gas (Distribution), Sui Gas (Operations), PTCL, Irrigation, Environment, FESCO, Forests, FDA and other departments/agencies. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that this step has been taken under the Punjab government initiative of ease of doing business which will facilitate the people associated with this business and they will not have to wait long to install petrol pumps.

The committee also approved the installation of six petrol pumps in different areas to meet the relevant conditions and rules, including Chak 186 Rb Chak Jhumra, Chak 214 Rb, Chak 465 GB Samundri, Chak 30 JB Tehsil Saddar, Chak 240 GB Jaranwala and Chak 202 Rb.