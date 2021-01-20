Police constable martyred in Khairpur encounter

A police constable was martyred during an encounter with criminals near Khairpur on Wednesday. According to police, they received information that some accomplices of notorious criminal Rahim Phulpoto were present in the jurisdiction of Economic Zone Police Station. A police party, when reached the spot, was attacked by the criminals. The police retaliated, but a youth police constable namely Muhammad Siddique Narejo was injured in the encounter. He was shifted to Civil Hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injures. His funeral prayer was offered at Police Headquarters Khairpur, which was attended by Rangers’ Wing Commander Colonel Muhammad Azeem, SP Khairpur Nosherwan Mangsi and large number of cops. The late constable was appointed in service on 27-4-2009. Meanwhile, a huge contingent of police was deployed in the Economic Zone and the encounter with criminals was underway until the filing of this report.













