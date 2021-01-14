Nepotism is on peak in Sindh Govt.

Sindh Information Department smashes the rules and regulations of government while Government of Sindh continues to reward favored officers as nepotism is on the upsurge in other departments as well.

According to the notification issued from the Chief Secretary Sindh, Abdul Waqar Memon, Director, Master Plan Department SBCA, BPS-19, has been given the additional charge of Senior Director, Master Plan of Grade 20 while another charge of Additional Director General Headquarters has been given.

Senior SBCA officers are apprehensive about being given three posts at the same time to an officer saying that appointing a Grade 19 junior officer to a Grade 20 post in the presence of senior officers is a violation of the rules as well as administrative rules.

In Another notification Zulfiqar Ali Sheikh, a junior officer has been posted as Divisional Director Hyderabad while as per the Service General Administration and Coordination, no one can be promoted or transferred illegally in OPS if senior officers are.

Despite Sindh Information Department has appointed Zulfiqar Ali Shaikh as Divisional Director Information Hyderabad.

According to sources Zulfiqar Ali Sheikh is with dual citizenship while on other hand it is mention on Government of Sindh web site that Department believes in implementing service rules in their true form and spirit so how a dual nationality officer may be posted.

According to the 2016 decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, if there were a shortage of officers in the sector, the most senior officer must be given the post.

Although Sindh Civil Services Manual allows postings on OPS against higher posts only in rare selected cases where there are no officers available in higher grade. But in this case Sindh Information Department smashed the rules and regulations.

According to internal sources there are still seven or eight months left in his promotion and many senior officers were waiting for the same but by ignoring them, on nepotism he was given the post.

According to sources, Shaikh was also PRO of Shazia Murree and at the behest of MNA Shazia Murree, the Sindh Chief Minister put the Chief Secretary Sindh to issue anti-development and exchange orders.