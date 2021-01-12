Leather gloves exports increased record 10.60%

Leather gloves exports during first five months of FY 2020-21 grew by 10.60 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-Nov 20, Leather gloves worth US $ 106,887 thousand exported as compared to worth US $ 96,646 thousand of same period of last year. According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of leather garments increased by 0.19 per cent, worth US $ 125,982 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 125,744 thousand of same period of last year. Meanwhile, leather manufacturer exports increased by 5.66 percent, worth US $ 240,110 thousand were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 227,244 thousand of same period of last year.













