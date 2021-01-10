Swati vows to make railways a profitable institution

Federal Minister for Railways Azam Swati on Saturday expressed resolve to make Pakistan Railways a profit making institution and double the amount of freight handled with available capacity. Talking to media persons, Azam Swati warned that if income of the railways is not doubled, it might face similar fate to that of Pakistan Steel Mills. He said that electricity meters are being installed to stop power theft that causes a loss of over 2.5 billion to Pakistan Railways. No suspended employee was reinstated; however, one more employee was suspended due to incompetence, he said. Talking about his assets, the minister said that he does not own any business in Pakistan, however he has an oil business in United States of America (USA).













