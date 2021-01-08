Payments to heirs of deceased Ehsaas beneficiaries to continue till Feb 28

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar Thursday said the payment process to the heirs of the deceased under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program (EECP) will continue till February 28, 2021. She disclosed in a tweet that the process of the payment to the next kin of dead beneficiaries was started in the month of December 2020 in phases and will be completed till end of February along with verification as per established rules. According to the recent status of payment to the next kin of dead beneficiaries (till January 07), a total of 169,107 applications were received out of which 65,954 applications have been processed, 5,024 rejected on the basis of ineligibility and 103,153 applications were under process of scrutinizing in the field offices. A total of 24,829 beneficiaries have received their payments, process of opening bank accounts and payments to the other 23,464 beneficiaries was underway while bank accounts of 12,637 beneficiaries were being opened and analyzed.













