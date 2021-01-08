Software technology park inaugurated in Islamabad

Fazal Software Technology Park was inaugurated under Pakistan Software Export Board, a department under Ministry of IT & Telecommunication, here on Thursday. The Fazal Software Technology Park is a great example of public and private sector cooperation with 10 IT companies already having occupied 40,000 square feet of space. Secretary IT Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui was the Chief Guest while the inauguration ceremony was attended by, President ICCI and senior officials from the ministry, ICCT and Pakistan Software Export Board. This is the second STP inaugurated in Pakistan in less than 3 months. The Gilgit STP, set up in collaboration with SCO, was inaugurated in Oct last year. In his statement for this occasion, Federal Minister for IT & Telecom Syed Amin Ul Haque said that Pakistan’s IT Industry is receiving top priority from the present government, which has been working diligently to improve the state of Pakistan’s economy, create jobs and lift overall quality of life. As a result, the industry is being provided strong government support and extremely attractive incentives and there are several projects intended to facilitate and assist IT Industry in its growth trajectory and to ensure continued upward momentum in local and export earnings.













