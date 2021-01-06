Biden’s 100 days plan will likely to face unimaginably hardships

On January 20, President-elect Joe Biden will take his oath of office outside the US Capitol building as inauguration planners seek to craft an event that captures the traditional grandeur of the historic ceremony while complying with COVID-19 protocols. Given the risk of wider spread of Coronavirus, Biden’s team is urging supporters not to come to Washington, DC, to celebrate the inauguration, but to participate in inaugural events from home to protect themselves, their families, friends, and communities, as the pandemic is still continuing to have a significant public health impact across the nation. The other traditional inaugural events, such as a luncheon with members of Congress or a pre-ceremony tea with the outgoing president, is still unclear whether will happen this time.

As per some broad details released by Biden’s team there is not any assurances whether outgoing President Donald Trump will participate the event. On the other hand, the president, who continues to make unproven claims of widespread voter fraud, has not yet told current and former White House aides whether he will attend Biden’s inauguration. While many had assumed he would skip the event after his loss, experts do expect him to make an appearance for the sake of tradition, even if he tries to overshadow the event by, perhaps, announcing the launch of his 2024 campaign just before.

Apart from the traditional commencement of the newly elected US administration and after the swearing-in ceremony, Biden will likely to lay out his clear & wider vision in his inaugural address to beat the virus, build back better, and bring the country together. He came with promise to unify the country, a brutal task that will require him to manage the expectations of the left wing of his own party and the anger of defeated Republicans. And to enact his legislative agenda, he will have to satisfy a Senate that may be led by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., depending on the outcomes of remaining races, as well as a House led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. The political bases of both sides are suspicious of anything that unites them.

For years as vice president, Biden was the Obama administration’s point man for making necessary but politically uncomfortable deals with McConnell. In 2011 and again on New Year’s Eve in 2012, Biden and McConnell hammered out budget agreements that kept the government running and averted national fiscal disaster. Political analysts insider say Biden will be successful only if his presidency matches a campaign in which he rejected the most extreme proposals of fellow Democrats and embraced coalition-of-the-willing Republicans. While few are confident that Biden can fulfill his promise to bridge the nation’s various political divides. But his patience and compassion, combined with his history of making deals with McConnell, have created a sense of tentative optimism among those who supported him.

President elect Joe Biden,is going to preside over an angry and polarised nation, a broken congress and continuing economic and public health crises posted by the coronavirus. It may be a difficult environment of current scenario. How the things on Biden agenda like tax reforms will be difficult to negotiate, how McConnell and Biden will be able to do a deal on a big infrastructure program and how both will be agreed to some iterations for health care with Covid-19. In near future his 100-days will probably be able to clarify the things.