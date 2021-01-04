Fear, chaos rules IIOJ&K even after 72 years

Can any amount of unending brute force and disrespect for universal laws, rights and liberties, be justified in the world of today that has come a long way to its present state of advanced civilization and peaceful co-existence?

Can any country of the world thrive on this basis, that too with the acquiesence of global heavyweights?

The answer to the last question is: yes, there is one country whose hegemonic actions have not at all jolted the world conscience despite years of brutalities perpetrated on a peace-loving, harmless fraternity that is demanding nothing except their fundamental right of self-determination that has been universally and formally recognized at all the fora as well as in universal declarations of freedom, worth the name.

And that country is none other than India which cares a fig for universal laws and covenants or even for basic , inviolable rights to which every human being is entitled even under the laws of natural justice (the foundation of all laws, worldwide).

The theatre of these crudities and cruelties is Occupied Kashmir which the world community is justified in calling it Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) where the hell has been let loose on the innocent Kashmiris demanding their due right of self-determination for which a resolution was unequivocally adopted by UNCIP (United Nations Commission on India and Pakistan) seven plus decades ago, on January 5, 1949.

United Nations should rather launch a more vigorous initiative to honour its commitments now that Kashmir’s lockdown (read siege) at the hands of trigger-happy Indian troops has crossed 500 days

This resolution acknowledged the right to self-determination as a vital component of human dignity and it was clearly mentioned in the resolution that the question of accession of IIOJ&K would be decided through democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite. Nothing done so far in this direction. Nor did the major powers (barring China’s support, on occasions) put their weight behind the just cause of Kashmiris.

As a result of this apathy, even after 72 long years, Kashmiris are still living under brutal Indian occupation that New Delhi government has tried to justify by way of promulgating draconian laws and lately by abolishing the special status of Kashmir through unconstitutional and unjust repeal of Articles 370 and 35 A of the Indian constitution.

Surprisingly, this goes against the commitments and public pronouncements of India’s own Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, for the holding of plebiscite to ascertain the will of the people of Kashmir.

Additionally, Nehru is reported to be on record, having stated somewhat in this manner that neither the territory of Kashmir belonged to Pakistan, nor to India but to Kashmiris, exclusively.

January 5's commemoration is aimed at reminding the global community that it cannot shy away from its responsibility towards Kashmir, as demanded in UN resolutions. United Nations should rather launch a more vigorous initiative to honour its commitments now that Kashmir's lockdown (read siege) at the hands of trigger-happy Indian troops has crossed 500 days in addition toa long list of Indian atrocities that include extra-judicial killings during search operations and in fake encounters. And the inhuman tool of rape has also been used quite often to subjugate and humiliate Kashmiris.

Of late, however, Indian actions have got fully exposed and, as such, have been widely rejected by international community, UN & international Human Rights organizations. Nevertheless, India’s obduracy has not subsided despite this global realization. Consequently, people of IIOJ&K are being subjected to collective punishment by Indian occupation forces who have converted the territory into the largest militarized zone in the world by relying upon black laws like IIOJ&K Disturbed Areas Act, Armed Forces Special Powers Act and Public Safety Act. The powers drawn by Indian troops are used mercilessly to crush the freedom struggle. Quite brazenly, India has, time and again, tried to justify its illegal actions that ‘special’ circumstances have forced them to adopt ‘special’ (draconian) laws although these laws find no precedents in the history of civilized, tolerant world.

The impression is being given to the world at large that whatever the number of reports of Indian bestialities are published, everything was being done according to law. In reality, the so-called word ‘law’ is mere eyewash because Indian soldiers have so far killed thousands of innocent Kashmiris, raped hundreds of their womenfolk, abducted thousands of protesters and martyred a large number of them in an extrajudicial manner.

To reproduce a portion of readily available figures, during the last one year alone, Indian troops martyred 474 Kashmiris and also demolished 657 houses in so-called 313 ‘search’ operations besides imprisoning many journalists who have exposed the true face of Indian oppression.

And when the Kashmiris tried to organize themselves against injustices of India, New Delhi got more ruthless in its reaction and unleashed a reign of terror to suppress the Kashmiris’ voice through brutal state terrorism.

Now, the current situation in IIOJ&K is worst in recent history where people have been deprived of their fundamental rights, including the rights to life, food, health, freedom of expression and assembly.

Moreover, in order to consolidate its unjust position, India crossed all constitutional limits on August 05, 2019, through continuous illegal and unilateral steps (repeal of Articles 370 and 35 A). As a matter of fact, Narendra Modi’s government has created an environment of fear and chaos in IIOJ&K in sheer disregard for its prime obligation that it ought to fulfil as a member of UN, international fraternity.

As regards Pakistan’s contribution towards this just cause, the conscientious people and leading lights of all shades of opinion, have been consistently extending moral, political and diplomatic support to the legitimate struggle of people of IIOJ&K and will continue to do so till the realization of the right to self-determination in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.