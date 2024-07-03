PM calls for enhanced trade, connectivity with Tajikistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for increased trade, investment, and connectivity between Pakistan and Tajikistan, Radio Pakistan reported.

Addressing a joint news conference with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe on Tuesday, Sharif emphasised the need for further cooperation in diverse fields such as agriculture, education, health, and trade.

“Numerous Memorandums of Understanding were signed between the two countries, which will be instrumental in furthering our relations,” said Sharif. He highlighted the strategic partnership agreement’s importance, congratulating Tajikistan for its role in strengthening brotherly relations and expanding cooperation.

The prime minister stressed the necessity of rail connectivity between Tajikistan, Afghanistan, and the port of Karachi, to boost regional trade and integration.

He also announced that Pakistan and Tajikistan exempted official passports from visa requirements. Regarding bilateral cooperation, Sharif mentioned that the CASA-1000 project is expected to be completed next year, bringing prosperity to the region.

Sharif also held a one-on-one meeting with President Rahmon, discussing the China-Tajikistan and Afghanistan corridor.

Touching on the fight against terrorism, Sharif noted the significant sacrifices made by both Pakistan and Tajikistan. “Pakistan is ready to offer its cooperation in fighting the scourge of terrorism,” he asserted, highlighting Pakistan’s commitment to collective efforts against terrorism.

Addressing global challenges, the premier condemned the ongoing oppression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Gaza. “Peace in South Asia will remain elusive until the Kashmir dispute is resolved in light of UN Security Council resolutions,” he stated.

Sharif thanked President Rahmon and the people of Tajikistan for their warm welcome and extended an invitation to the Tajik president to visit Pakistan.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz met with Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon, emphasising the vast potential for foreign investment in Pakistan’s energy, mining, industry, agriculture, and other sectors.

Upon arrival at Qasr-e-Millat, Prime Minister Shehbaz was warmly welcomed by President Rahmon, followed by a guard of honour from the Tajik armed forces. President Rahmon underscored the cordial and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan. The leaders discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in various fields and improve regional connectivity and linkages between their peoples.

“Pakistan offers immense potential for foreign investment in numerous sectors,” Prime Minister Shehbaz stated, inviting Tajikistan to explore these opportunities.

Prime Minister Shehbaz, on a two-day visit at President Rahmon’s invitation, was received with full honours, including the playing of national anthems and a guard of honour, which he reviewed.

The leaders introduced their respective delegations, which included Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also laid a wreath at the monument of Tajikistan’s national hero Ismail Somoni, a revered historic figure who significantly developed the region during his rule in the 9th and 10th centuries.

Earlier, upon landing at Dushanbe airport, Prime Minister Shehbaz was welcomed by Tajik Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda, Energy Minister Daler Juma, Deputy Foreign Minister Farrukh Sgarifzoda, Tajik Ambassador in Islamabad Yousuf Sharifzoda, Pakistan Ambassador in Dushanbe Saeed Sarwar, and senior diplomatic officers.