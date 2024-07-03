PSX stays bullish, gains 728 more points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 728.55 points, a positive change of 0.92 percent, closing at 79,552.89 points against 78,824.33 points on the last working day.

A total of 413,153,249 shares were traded during the day as compared to 306,038,889 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 16.597 billion against Rs 13.746 billion on the last trading day.

Around 431 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 246 of them recorded gains and 128 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 57 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 23,801,419 shares at Rs 1.27 per share, K-Electric Limited with 23,104,501 shares at Rs 4.73 per share and National BankXD with 20,129,727 shares at Rs41.44 per share.

Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 50.28 per share price, closing at Rs 608.91, whereas the runner-up was Data Agro Limited with a Rs 24.07 rise in its per share price to Rs 291.52.

Sapphire Fibres Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 123.80 per share closing at Rs 1,466.20, followed by Nestle Pakistan Limited with a Rs 69.95 decline to close at Rs 6,931.00.