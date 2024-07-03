Pakistan rejects UN criticism, terms Imran’s arrest internal matter

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar asserted on Tuesday that the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan and the ongoing legal cases against him are strictly a domestic matter of the country.

A UN human rights working group stressed that the former premier’s detention is arbitrary and in violation of international law, adding the jailed politician should be released immediately.

Responding to these developments, Tarar emphasised that Pakistan is a sovereign state where constitutional and legal matters are upheld through the judiciary.

He confirmed that the former premier is serving his sentence as a lawfully convicted individual, entitled to all rights under national laws and international norms.

Following this, the minister further highlighted that granting relief to the founder of PTI in various cases reflects a commitment to transparent and impartial trials, adhering strictly to constitutional principles, laws, and international standards.

Earlier in the day, the US State Department had also said that the detention of Imran Khan is an internal matter for Pakistan. This statement was part of a broader discussion during a recent press briefing where Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the State Department, addressed various concerns involving Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Patel addressed the United Nations arbitrary detention committee’s declaration that Khan’s detention was illegal and deferred to the UN for further clarification on their statement, emphasising that the US has no additional assessment to offer on the matter. The State Department further reiterated its call for Pakistan to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms, including freedom of expression, freedom of association, peaceful assembly, and freedom of religion.

To a question about the credibility of Pakistani elections and allegations of massive rigging, Patel said Pakistani elections continued to be an area of focus for the US. “This is something that we have continued to raise with our partners in Pakistan, yes. That continues to be an area of focus of ours.”