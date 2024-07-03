KSE-100 soars past 80,000 points on privatisation, rate cut hopes

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gained over 700 points on Wednesday, pushing the benchmark KSE-100 index beyond the 80,000 mark due to heightened investor interest in state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

The benchmark KSE-100 reached 80,292.59 points during the intraday, up by 739.71 points or 0.93% from the previous close of 79,552.89 points.