In a first, Justice Aalia Neelum ‘nominated’ as LHC CJ

Justice Aalia Neelum has been nominated as the chief justice (CJ) of the Lahore High Court (LHC) in a first event of a woman judge being named for the post, sources said on Tuesday.

The jurist was unanimously nominated by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) during a meeting headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa earlier in the day. Justice Aalia is third in the seniority list of the LHC after the elevation of former LHC CJ Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan to the Supreme Court. After Justice Shahzad’s elevation, Justice Shujaat Ali Khan had been appointed as the acting CJ for the high court by President Asif Ali Zardari under Article 196.

Meanwhile, Justice Shafi Muhammad Siddiqui was also unanimously nominated for post of Sindh High Court (SHC) top judge. The slot was vacated after former SHC CJ Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi’s elevation as a top court judge with Justice Shahzad and Justice Shahid earlier this month. Hon’ble Justice Miss Aalia Neelum was born on November 12, 1966 and got the LL.B. degree from University of the Punjab in 1995. She was enrolled as an advocate a year later.

She also served as an advocate in the top court after her enrollment in 2008. The lady jurist has rendered a number of reported judgments on numerous important issues since her elevation to an LHC bench in 2013.