Buzdar pledges to allocate land for 11 chambers of commerce

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday assured the leadership of United Business Group for allocation of land to 11 Chambers of Commerce and Industry for the establishment of their offices on top priority in line with the vision of Prime Minister to stimulate industrialization in the country. It was disclosed on Saturday by Chaudhry Zahid Iqbal Arain Vice President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry and leader of United Business Group after his result oriented meeting with CM. His younger brother Member National Assembly from Vehari Chaudhry Tahir Iqbal Arain was also present on the occasion.

Briefing the Chairman core committee UBG Iftikhar Ali Malik about his meeting with CM he said that it was brought to his notice that 11 chambers of commerce in Dera Ghazi Khan,Sahiwal,khanewal,Okara,Jhang,Sheikhupura,Sargodha,Jhelum,Chiniot Attock and FPCCI regional office Lahore don’t have land for construction of their buildings as all of them don’t have resources to buy land from open markets.

Ch Zahid further informed that CM gave patience hearing to to their lawful demand of UBG for addressing genuine grievances of the business community. He said that CM was kind enough to issue instant direction to Secretary Industries,Commerce and Investment to proceed further in the matter and submit report to him.