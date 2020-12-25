Saudi Ministry of Culture to preserve Yemeni cultural heritage

The Saudi Culture Ministry has signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY) in response to the Yemeni government’s request to help preserve the country’s cultural heritage and protect its vulnerable monuments. This comes in cooperation with Yemen’s government and relevant authorities in the country. The agreement also aims to rehabilitate and develop Yemeni capabilities to advance cultural, economic and social movements. The signing ceremony was held virtually on Monday. The memorandum was signed by Saudi Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan and Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber, the Kingdom’s ambassador to Yemen and general supervisor of the SDRPY. According to the memorandum, the Culture Ministry will implement innovative programs compatible with all groups and segments of Yemeni society.













