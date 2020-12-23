See Prime’s new short film about destiny, fate and love ‘Naseeba’ now available on YouTube

The fast-growing digital entertainment platform, See Prime, has brought yet another intriguing story for viewers with the short film ‘Naseeba’, starring Mohsin Abbas Haider and Mahenur Haider in the lead. ‘Naseeba’ is a heart-warming tale of destiny and fate. It follows the story of a simple-hearted taxi driver, Khawar Sabir, with a hidden talent of mesmerizing vocals, has his life massively turned around after crossing paths with Naseeba, a young singer who moves to the city of lights to achieve her dreams. Though, fate takes a turn and leaves everyone wondering on which path life will lead the talented, young duo. “‘Naseeba’, in my opinion, displays the true dynamics of how life can take unexpected and eventful turns. It is a very inspiring and touching story and what adds more colour to the film is the multi-talented and hardworking cast and staff, who have brought our vision to life so brilliantly”, commented Seemeen Naveed, talking about the film.













