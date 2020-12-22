Sindh LG Minister Nasir Shah gives Fire Safety Awards to 43 companies

Sindh Information and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the non-government organisations striving to promote awareness among the citizens about the fire safety laws have been doing a commendable service.

The Sindh Information and LG Minister stated this while addressing as the chief guest at the ceremony of 10th Fire Safety & Security Convention and Awards-2020. The event was jointly organised by the National Forum for Environment and Health (FPAP) and Fire Protection Association of Pakistan.

The Local Government Minister on the occasion appreciated the services of both the NFEH and FPAP continuing for last 10 ten years to promote awareness about fire safety laws in the country.

NFEH Vice-President Nadeem Ashraf said on the occasion that the fire safety & security convention and awards was being held consecutively for last 10 years to assemble all the relevant stakeholders and organisations on one platform to discuss issues related to fire safety and to appreciate the institutions doing best practices related to fire protection.

Other speakers of the event included President of Korangi Association of Trade & Industry Saleem uz Zaman, NFEH President Nadeem Ashraf, FPAP President Imran Taj, FPAP General Secretary Tariq Moin, environmentalist Saqib Ejaz Hussain, Country Head of Orient Energy System Wasif Laeeq, HSE Head of HUBCO Salman Rasheed, Chief Fire Officer of KPT Saeed Jadooon, Fire Expert Dr Altaf Afridi, Manager HSE of Shifa International Hospital Zulfiqar Ali, Deputy Control Civil Defence Sindh Shahid Masroor, Former Chief Fire Officer of KMC Naeem Yousuf, Head of HSE Habib Bank Syed Azeemuddin, Hina Jamshed and NFEH Joint Secretary Khalid Iqbal. The event was also attended by the representatives of 70 leading agencies of the country.

Following organisations were given awards on the occasion by the Local Government Minister on the basis of their excellent performance in the field of fire safety and protection: AGI Denim, Archroma Pakistan Ltd, Artistic Denim Mills Ltd, Barrett Hodgson Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd, Beltexco Ltd, Colgate Palmolive Pakistan Ltd?, Coronet Foods (Pvt) Ltd, EFU General Insurance Ltd, EHS Services, Engro Elengy Terminal Ltd?, Engro Fertilizers Ltd, Engro Vopak Terminal Ltd, Enviro Pak, Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd, Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd (Mirpur Mathilo), Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd (Goth Machi Sadiqabad), Glaxosmithkline Consumer Healthcare (Pvt) Ltd Jamshoro, Habib Bank Ltd, Huaneng Shandong Ruyi (Pakistan) Energy (Pvt) Ltd, Kay And Emms (Pvt) Ltd, K-Electric Ltd, Kia Lucky Motors Pakistan Ltd, Lucky Cement Ltd, Lucky Landmark (Pvt) Ltd, Martin Dow Ltd, Mondelez Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd, Orient Energy Systems (Pvt) Ltd, Pak Arab Refinery Ltd, Pakarab Fertilizers Ltd, Pakistan Accumulators (Pvt) Ltd, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, PharmEvo (Pvt) Ltd, Premier Cables (Pvt) Ltd, Scilife Pharma (Pvt) Ltd, Shahbaz Garment (Pvt) Ltd. (Spinning Unit) – Midas Safety, Shan Foods (Pvt) Ltd, Shifa International Hospitals Ltd, Soda Ash Business, ICI Pakistan Ltd, Syngenta Pakistan Ltd,Thal Engineering, UCH Power ??(Pvt) Ltd,? Wilshire Laboratories (Pvt) Ltd, Yunus Textile Mills Ltd.