Pakistan, China joined in long term all weather strategic cooperative partnership: Sanjrani

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday said China was our closest friend and both the countries worked together in a broad-based, long-term ‘All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.’

Addressing a virtual meeting with Mr. Wang Yang, Chairman, Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference which took place here in Islamabad, he observed that in recent years our ties have further deepened.

The Chairman said Pakistan adhered to One-China Policy and Pakistan has always stood by China in matters of its core national interest, said a press release issued on Wednesday. Pakistan values Chinese support in upholding our sovereignty, territorial integrity and national development, said Sadiq Sanjrani. “We are grateful for the support provided by China at the UN in the wake of India’s illegal unilateral steps in IIOJK”, the Chairman Senate said.

He further said that both Islamabad and Beijing have maintained high level exchanges of parliamentarians on a regular basis and all political parties in Pakistan supported further deepening of Pakistan-China bilateral friendship.

He said China was Pakistan’s largest single investment and trading partner. While mentioning bilateral cooperation in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, Chairman Senate said both the countries shared the finest traditions of standing by each other through thick and thin. He appreciated the role played by China in controlling the virus in a country with a population of 1.4 billion people. He observed that China extended tremendous support to Pakistan to fight the pandemic and the Chinese government and people have firmly stood by their Pakistani brethren in the fight against COVID-19. He said Pakistan received critical medical supplies and a team of Chinese medical experts also visited Pakistan on the instructions of President Xi Jinping to contain the pandemic. Chinese doctors’ experience, the Senate Chairman said, greatly helped Pakistan understand COVID-19 pandemic and found better and practical ways to deal with it. Sanjrani also appreciated President Xi Jinping’s declaration of COVID-19 vaccine as ‘global public good.’