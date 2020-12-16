Protest in Kashmir on 500 days of Indian military siege

An anti-India public protest was organized under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir on the completion of 500 days of Indian military siege, oppression, terrorism and forced partition of the state on August 5, 2019 in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to details, hundreds of protesters chanted anti-India slogans and set fire the Indian flag.

People gathered at Burhan Wani Shaheed Chowk and chanted slogans for the independence of Kashmir.

Citizens protesting against India held banners and placards with condemnatory phrases.

Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmad Ghazali on the occasion said that Jammu and Kashmir is a predominantly Muslim-majority state. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) violated international laws and divided the state into two regional parts through 900,000 armed forces.

He maintained that India has set the worst example of state repression by removing the identity of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said, “The Indian government has imposed the longest curfew in human history since August 5, 2019, destroying the economy worth billions of rupees in the state and leaving the people jobless.”

He voiced that the nefarious plan to settle citizens in the disputed state has begun.

“The BJP government has so far issued domicile certificates to 2.2 million Indian citizens.” Ghazali added.

He said that Kashmiri people would thwart these heinous plans of India in any case.

He further said that in during these five hundred days, 291 Kashmiri citizens were martyred in fake military encounters, crackdowns, sieges and search operations and thousands of civilians were injured with bullets, pellet guns and baton charges and these are the testimonies of the worst acts of terrorism.

Uzair stated that Indian forces widowed 16 women and orphaned more than 40 children, “Indian froces have arrested about 14,700 children, youth, elders, liberal leaders, workers, scholars, businessmen and lawyers, and silenced those seeking freedom, justice and peace.” he said.

Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Vice Chairman, International Forum for Justice, said that India is engaged in the worst human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir.

He said,” Indian forces set fire to more than 900 residential houses, shops, commercial centers and other structures in Indian occupied Kashmir.”

Speakers said that the savage government of the BJP is taking every step against Islam and the Kashmiri people in Jammu and Kashmir to eradicate the identity of Islam from the state.

They were of the view that India has now formally started establishing permanent military colonies, which is a reprehensible act.

They added that it is the constitutional responsibility of the United Nations, the Security Council, the OIC and international human rights organizations to go ahead and prevent India from massacring humanity in the disputed state.

People in the protest demanded UN to play a practical role in fulfilling the promise of referendum/Plebiscite according to UN resolutions.

Protest rally was led by Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmad Ghazali, Hurriyat leader Mushtaq-ul-Islam, PPP leader Shaukat Javed Mir, Jamaat-e-Islami leader Syed Nazir Hussain Shah, Khalid Mehmood Zaidi, PML-N leader Zahidul Qamar, Chaudhry Feroz Din, Mohammad Iqbal Awan, Chaudhry Mohammad Ismail, Refugee Representative Syed Shaheen Ahmed, Siddique Dawood, Social Leader Azmat Hayat Kashmiri, Dr Muhammad Manzoor, Student Leader Umair Abbasi, Aurangzeb Awan Advocate and others.