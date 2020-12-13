Ueat.pk launches food delivering app in Karachi

Ueat.pk, is on a mission to help bring economic prosperity and the most efficient food delivery app to emerging economies.

What is Ueat: Ueat.pk is an all in one app for HomeChefs, Restaurants, Fast-Food & Frozen Foods; our mission is to enhance the sales volume of restaurants and HomeChefs. Express Food Deliveries Services starts today with Ueat. Here’s where you can send your entire customer/clients order using the app from your restaurant or home-based restaurant, who regularly has to dispatch an order anywhere in Karachi.