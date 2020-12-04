Darkest winters in America

Washington D.C United States of America witnessing “darkest winters” this year as Corona cases approached up to 13.7 million while the death toll is about 270,000.

“Dozens of states are reporting a record number of new infections, hospitalizations and deaths, renowned Pakistani American cardiologist Dr Mubashar Choudry said in a conversation on “Coronavirus situation in United States of America”. Good news is that, he said, the Federal Drug Authority (FDA) is ready to authorize vaccines, and will be available soon. To a question he said there is no doubt that America is witnessing “Darkest” winters as people do not seem to follow DCD Guidelines and life looks back on normal. “If you go to shopping malls, groceries stores, restaurants and other public places, hundreds of people can be seen as they are sick and tired from lockdown situations but again a good thing is that almost every business has a sign of “No Mask No Service”.

According to Dr Anthony Fauci the former member of White House Corona Task Force, the United States could see more than 400,000 cumulative coronavirus-related deaths if proper safety measures are not followed over the next few months.

“Yes, Dr Fauci is absolutely right, and it is as important as ever for people to adhere to coronavirus safety guidelines like mask-wearing and social distancing”, Dr Choudry said. “The fact is that colder weather is driving people indoors, and experts anticipate an unprecedented spike in new infections over the next few weeks, he added..

Pfizer expects to have 50 million doses globally this month, half of them for Americans and half to distribute globally

According to US media, hospitals have been stretched to the limit as the nation has seen more than 160,000 new cases per day and more than 1,400 daily deaths.

The FDA has pledged that before it decided to roll out any Coronavirus vaccines, its scientific advisers will publicly debate whether there is enough evidence behind each candidate. First up on Dec 10, Pfizer and BioNTech will present data suggesting their vaccine candidate is 95 percent effective. Moderna said its turn at this “science court” is expected exactly a week later, on Dec 17. If the FDA allows emergency use, Moderna expects to have 20 million doses ready for the U.S by year’s end. Recipients will need two doses, so that’s enough for 10 million people. Pfizer expects to have 50 million doses globally this month, half of them for Americans and half to distribute globally.

“Covid19 is a global crisis that needs a global solution. The world must collectively come together, Dr Waqas Ahmed, Founder/CEO of American Telephysicians noted. In his comments he said “With the vaccine, we have an opportunity to practice cooperation through partnership to make sure that we do not leave anyone behind and the burden does fall on the private sector to share best practices and with telemedicine platforms like American Telephysicians, we can push the envelope to ensure access to healthcare for all”. He was of the view that with operation in United States and international markets, ATP is a unique, one of a kind specialized platform that bridges the divide between management, marketplace, specialty based projects by utilizing IT, AI and digital technology to deliver efficiency, accessibility, affordability and convenience.

“2020 has taught us that technology and the virtual space has a lot of potential and telemedicine is a platform that is the future for accessible healthcare”, he concluded.

“There is no doubt that vaccines will be available soon but not for everyone, '' renowned Pakistani American physician and former president of APNA Dr Nasar Qureshi observed. “It will take months to reach all the Americans”. Keep in mind, Dr Qureshi said that millions of people will still be exposed to this virus in the coming months so everyone should take precautionary measures, implement CDC guidelines. He noted that the virus is not going anywhere, it will be a part of our lives and we have to get shots every year like we get shots to prevent from Flue.

Who Will get the vaccine first?

According to US media immunizations may begin as early as December 12 while shipments are set to begin to states within 24 hours of FDA clearance. It is expected to reserve scarce first doses for health care workers and, if the shots work well enough in the frail elderly, for residents of long-term care facilities.

Jahanzaib Ali is a journalist, author, based in Washington D.C. He has been working in the field for 15 years now focusing on Foreign Policy.