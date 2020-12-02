Parole of Shahbaz, Hamza extended for 24 hours

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Wednesday extended for 24 hours the parole of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shahbaz Sharif and his son Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shahbaz.

The five-day parole granted to attend the final rites of Begum Shamim Akhtar, the mother of Sharif and his brother deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif who passed away in London on November 22.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan tweeted the provincial government has approved the party’s application of extension in the parole.

“The Punjab government, on the directions of Chief Minister Usman Bazdar, has granted an extension of 24 hours in the parole of Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz,” Awan said.

The provincial home department had issued a notification approving the release of the father and son.