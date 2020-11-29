FIA arrests suspects selling fake MDCAT papers

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday nabbed a group of individuals selling fake papers for the Medical Dental and College Admission Test (MDCAT) being held across the country today.

Taking to Twitter, the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) confirmed that the papers obtained from their custody were fake.

“The MDCAT examination has started and remains fully secure,” the commission said.

Candidates across Pakistan are appearing in the Medical and Dental College Admission Test today under newly imposed restriction in wake of the coronavirus. The test is being held today after multiple delays due to ongoing situation around the country.

According to the regulator for medical and dental education in the country, the test centres have been formed in Abbottabad, Bahawalpur, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad, Gwadar, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Haripur, Hassanabdal, Hyderabad, Karachi, Kharian/Jhelum, Lahore, Larkana, Mirpur, Mirpur Khas, Multan, Muzaffarabad, Nawabshah, Peshawar, Quetta, Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Rahimyar Khan, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Sialkot, Sukkur, and Swat.