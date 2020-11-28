A Clarion call to world

India claims itself to be a big democracy. But it does not admit the terrorist activities it has been carrying out in furtherance of its policy of hegemony in its neighbouring countries particularly targeting Pakistan in order to destabilize it and halt its forward march on the path of economic stability, progress and development and the great game changer CPEC making appreciable headway. Thus India is a country sponsoring state terrorism by providing financial assistance and material help to terrorists for carrying out their subversive activities in Pakistan as well as in Sri Lank and Nepal so to say.

Pakistan has been drawing the world attention towards India’s hostile activities from time to time. But now has given a clarion call to urge the world to open its eyes and see what New Delhi is doing in its neighbouring countries.

This clarion call has now been given in a dossier containing undeniable and irrefutable evidence by no less persons than Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (OSPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar at a joint press conference recently in Islamabad.

The dossier is now also being provided to UN , OIC and P5 countries through their ambassadors and other possible means. It has also been provided in person to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres by Pakistan’s Permanent Representative Munir Akram. The UN chief has said that he will study the dossier so provided containing irrefutable evidence about India’s sponsorship of terrorism in Pakistan.

It is worth noting that the international community is growingly being responsive to Pakistan’s stance , based on documents containing bitter and solid evidence, about India’s state terrorism and international media is also highlighting the Indian sponsored terrorism in Pakistan and also drawing the world attention to continued Indian atrocities in Illegally Occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Despite being a so-called big democratic country, India is a state which is continuously refusing to adhere to international laws and conventions and consistently exhibiting such irresponsible behaviour towards its neighbours security and stability that it can easily be called a rogue state.

Quite obviously, even after being provided undeniable evidence, the world does not take prompt and due notice of the Indian agenda to destabilize and undermine Pakistan’s security and stability then it (Pakistan) has the right to defend itself in every possible way.

India is supporting, financing and reorganizing terrorism organizations and terrorists which have been notified as banned outfits like Jammatul Ahrar (JUA), BLA and TTP by the UN and pushed out of Pakistan by its valiant and courageous armed forces and security agencies. It is also a noteworthy fact that both neighbouring countries India and Pakistan are nuclear powers and India’s terrorism sponsorship can threaten peace and stability not only in Pakistan but also the entire South Asian region. Pakistan will not allow anyone to let its victory over terrorism which the country’s armed forces and security agencies had secured after offering huge sacrifices of lives.

Indian embassies and consulates along the international borders and Afghanistan are hub of state sponsored terrorism mainly in Pakistan. India has lavishly spending money to support and finance terrorists, is reported to have distributed only during last couple of years or so more than Rs 22 billion on state sponsored terrorism in Pakistan , so much so India through its intelligence agency RAW is paying huge amount of Rs 10 million to the terrorists for each suicide attack in Pakistan.

According to the reliable information available, India has presently as many as 66 training camps for sponsoring and harbouring terrorists on its soil and also in Pakistan.

Not only this, India is also persistently violating Line of Control (LoC) targeting and killing innocent civilians without any provocation though getting adequate and strong response every time.

There is no denying the fact that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a great game changer making major contributions towards economic stability, progress and development, increasing employment opportunities , boosting connectivity in the region and beyond.

Pakistan is ready to thwart all hostilities to harm CPEC in any manner by India as it cannot see this country making progress and development and has already taken appropriate security measures to defend CPEC related concerns, Chinese engineers and technicians and others concerned.

The international community should know in plain words that we know very well how to defend ourselves, not allow anyone to undermine our country’s stability in any manner .

After being provided undeniable and irrefutable evidence about India’s state sponsored terrorism, Pakistan genuinely hopes for a positive response after this clarion call in documented form that the international community will longer continue turning its blind eye to such a rogue behavior by India and play its role in compelling India to immediately halt its state sponsored terrorism inside Pakistan and play its role for peace and security in the region.

The writer is Lahore-based Freelance Journalist, Columnist and retired Deputy Controller (News) , Radio Pakistan, Islamabad and can be reached at [email protected]