MOHR conducts awareness session on usage of Zainab Alert app

Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) has conducted second awareness session on the Zainab Alert app for imparting training on app’s mechanism to users through tutorials.

The “Zainab Alert App” is aimed to train parents, guardians and administrations to take timely action in case of any mishap with any child.

It is our collective responsibility to work for wellbeing of children and report without delay, if got the information of any missing child”, an official of MoHR told APP here on Friday.

Zainab Alert app has been integrated with district police officers throughout the country. In Punjab it is inter-linked to 36 district police officers, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to 33 and in Sindh to 50, he informed.