Dams are the not only the reservoir of water but they are the omen of the life that mainly based on water. Water is indeed driving force of nature and to avail a water in the desert areas is highly difficult. People often migrate from the desert areas owing to the shortage of water because the only water the use is rain water. Prior to small dams in Thar desert, it was undoubtedly formidable for the inhabitants of Thar to even quench their thrust whereas to rear the cattle and cultivate lands was like daydreaming.

Sindh Government commenced an outstanding initiative of constructing 42 small dams in the Thar. Out of the such dams 23 have been built so far and the work on 11 other dams will finish by July, 2022.

These small dams are providing water to nearly 50 villages which used to face acute water paucity before the construction of these dams because the rain water had to drain towards Rann of Kutch India and the people failed to store the rain – streams water The incumbent Sindh Government has successfully implanted Pakistan People’s Party’s manifesto of delivering it services in constructing roads, Thar-coal projects, RO plants and small dams for the uplift of the area and providing not only the basic facilities of life but also creating employment opportunities for the people of Thar . It is the reason that people have inseparable relation and unwavering support with the Pakistan People Party.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurated Kalidad Dam on 28 October,2020. Kalidas Dam has been constructed over Ghodharo Nai- a rain – feed stream, located in the west of Nagarparkar. This project has been completed in 333 million. This dam has played vital role in storage of water and it has stored 13 feet of water.

Murd Ali Shah unequivocally enunciated in his inaugural speech that these small dams will create a long lasting remedy in the desert area of Sindh which have been remained in the dearth of the water. Mr Shah pragmatically analyzed the importance of the small dams. He expressed his sanguine that fresh drinking water will be available for almost 87 villages and 85000 land will be irrigated soon after the completion after the completion of the construction of the 42 small dams Chief Minister reiterated that incumbent Sindh Government has not only providing the storage reservoir of water with the construction of small dams but also succeeded establishing the campuses of NED and LUMS universities which will uplift the education of the farfetched area of Sindh and it will bring forth the everlasting prosperity in the region.