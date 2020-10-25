PDM to hold third power show in Quetta today

QUETTA: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will hold its third anti-government jalsa in the city today despite a warning from the government that militants can target the public rally.

President of the PDM and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai are in attendance at the venue, among other senior political leaders. Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and deposed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif are expected to address the gathering via video link.

According to reports, supporters of the opposition’s 11-party alliance had begun converging on Ayub Stadium since early in the day.

Meanwhile, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Saturday apprehended about likely tragedy during the public meeting of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Quetta.

“Terrorists are regrouping and miscreants have entered in the country,” the federal minister warned, ” I am praying for the public meetings in Peshawar and Quetta,” he had said.