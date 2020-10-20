Basol kahn lacks basic facilities

BASOL KAHN (Pidark) is a small town in Balochistan which lacks quality and standards education and also some other basic facilities such as, no hospitals, scarcity of water,(no water supply) lack of mobile tower (network) and load shedding every 3 hours.

No doubt, to be frank because of these issues, Basol kahn women and men both are facing many problems and also students are compelled to leave their home town to go Turbat for education, also where a primary school building is present but unfortunately there are no quality teachers and also there are only two teachers.

Due to these two teachers,students at Basol kahn have been deprived of education.

Hence, the concerned authorities are requested to visit Basol kahn (Pidrak) and solve the problems of Basol kahn as soon as possible.