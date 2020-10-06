Ahmadi Professor shot dead in Peshawar allegedly after religious argument

PESHAWAR: A professor belonging to the Ahmadiya community was shot dead in a targeted attack in Peshawar on Monday, allegedly over his religious beliefs, police and officials said.

The assailant professor remains at large. Police say the arrested man was being questioned. The slain professor was a follower of the Ahmadi faith, which was established in the Indian subcontinent in the 19th century. Pakistan’s Parliament declared Ahmadis non-Muslims in 1974.

Tahir Ahmad Nasim, 47, had been escorted into court by police in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) capital when a man opened fire with a pistol.

The victim died on the spot while his 24-year-old attacker was arrested.